 

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 30 November to 4 December 2020:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 3,800 149.18 566,896
30 November 2020
1 December 2020
2 December 2020
3 December 2020
4 December 2020 		750
650
800
800
800 		143.92
147.23
150.25
150.38
153.44 		107,940
95,700
120,200
120,304
122,752
Accumulated under the programme 6,520 925,515

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 30 November – 4 December 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 6,520 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.084% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments


