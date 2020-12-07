 

China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 16:38  |  40   |   |   

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlike typical household supplies featuring wooden furniture and adobe stove in Chinese villages in the past, Xiaowupu, or "little five villages" in northern China's Tianjin brings in Ikea style to its hostels to attract tourists.

 

 

This rural area consisting of five villages is located in Beichen district and selected for a modern tourism project in the port city. In these villages, modern hostels featuring Ikea-style furniture and decorations have been built to accommodate tourists, especially young and foreign guests.

Besides, the villages offer fruits picking, home cooking, family cinemas, game rooms and even VR entertainment devices for tourists. The local government is determined to make rural tourism an experience beyond just rural lifestyle.

Contrary to today's much tidy and well-ordered landscape, the area was fairly different dozens of years ago. The roads were muddy and bumpy, and villagers were not able to use family washrooms.

In this video, Sweden host Miriam took her husband and son to the locale, staying and experiencing the modern lifestyle there for a few days.

Video - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkq82pSqbEY
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

China Matters Logo

 

Contact: Li Siwei
Tel: +8610-68996566
E-mail: lisiwei5125@gmail.com
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkq82pSqbEY



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Unlike typical household supplies featuring wooden furniture and adobe stove in Chinese villages in the past, Xiaowupu, or "little five villages" in northern China's Tianjin brings in Ikea style to its hostels to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity
Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design
PremFina's Art&Co. Disperses Funds to ICU Steps
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments