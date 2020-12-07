DGAP-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning Voltabox Customer Base Continues to be Cautious Because of the Coronavirus - Market Shows High Interest in Innovative FSD Battery Technology 07.12.2020 / 16:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Customers severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic continue to confirm orders at a rate slower than expected in the fourth quarter - postponements to 2021

- Revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020 now at € 17 million - absolute EBITDA nevertheless only slightly below expectations

- Innovative battery concept Voltabox-Flow-Shape-Design(R) (FSD) is seen as trend-setting by experts and end customers

Delbrück, Germany, December 7, 2020 - For the fourth quarter, Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] no longer expects, on the basis of the current call-offs, to achieve the operating performance objectives for the current fiscal year that it set on the basis of earlier customer expectations. The reason is the increasing number of messages from customers who, with reference to the coronavirus pandemic, are postponing orders that were initially expected for the current quarter into the coming year, or are holding back planned orders until further notice. At the same time, the Voltabox Management Board sees the positive, appreciative feedback from customers and industry experts on the presentation of the new Voltabox-Flow-Shape-Design(R) battery concept as confirmation of its technological approach and future product strategy.

The ongoing caution on the part of customers, whose orders and confirmations in the fourth quarter are at a lower level than originally planned, is mainly due to increased difficulty of planning during the coronavirus pandemic. The Voltabox Management Board thus no longer assumes that the operating business can be increased significantly and in line with planning by the end of the year through comprehensive deliveries. As a result, Voltabox's economic situation in the fourth quarter continues to be particularly affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Orders with larger batch quantities will probably not be realized until next year.