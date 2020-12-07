 

DGAP-Adhoc Voltabox Customers Continue to Dispose Cautious - Management Board Adjusts Forecast Accordingly

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.12.2020, 16:41  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Voltabox Customers Continue to Dispose Cautious - Management Board Adjusts Forecast Accordingly

07-Dec-2020 / 16:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox Customers Continue to Dispose Cautious - Management Board Adjusts Forecast Accordingly

Delbrück, Germany, December 7, 2020 - Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] does not expect, on the basis of the current fourth quarter call-offs, to achieve its business objectives for the fiscal year 2020 due to the slower recovery of the customers' end markets in the fourth quarter. This is mainly due to the postponement by several customers of orders originally planned for the current quarter into the coming year given the difficulties that have again arisen in planning during the coronavirus pandemic. Orders that had been announced have also failed to materialize for the same reason.

Thus, the company is lowering its forecast for revenue for the current fiscal year to € 17 million, having previously expected to reach the lower end of the range from € 25 to 45 million. EBITDA margin is expected to be at -100 percent after the most recent -60 percent, while absolute EBITDA is expected to be only slightly below previous expectations at around € -17 million. Free cash flow is expected to remain slightly negative, driven in particular by the reduced investments in the current situation.
 

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications as well as in select mass markets. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are used for applications including commercial vehicles, such as buses for public transportation, forklifts, automated guided vehicles and mining vehicles. The company also develops and produces high-quality lithium-ion battery systems for select mass-market applications such as pedelecs and e-bikes as well as starter batteries for high-performance motorcycles.

Voltabox has production sites at its headquarters in Delbrück, Germany, in Austin, Texas, USA, and in Kunshan, China.

Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag/en.

 

Contact

Voltabox AG

Stefan Westemeyer
Artegastrasse 1
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-685
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-901
Email: investor@voltabox.ag

07-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9930 901
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1153347

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1153347  07-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1153347&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetVoltabox Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Voltabox AG - Börsengang 2017

Diskussion: Voltabox will 2020 wieder in die Gewinnzone zurückkehren
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Voltabox Customers Continue to Dispose Cautious - Management Board Adjusts Forecast Accordingly DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning Voltabox Customers Continue to Dispose Cautious - Management Board Adjusts Forecast Accordingly 07-Dec-2020 / 16:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Tradezahlen gegenüber Vorjahresmonat nahezu verdreifacht - Systeme ...
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Upgrade in das Qualitätssegment Primärmarkt der Börse Düsseldorf und Aufnahme in ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Snam Sign Agreement to Jointly Develop Clean Hydrogen Projects
EQS-Adhoc: E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT today officially announced by press release the sale of all shares in Apleona ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: Voltabox-Kundenstamm disponiert Corona-bedingt weiterhin abwartend - Markt zeigt hohes Interesse an innovativer FSD-Batterietechnologie (deutsch)
16:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: Voltabox-Kundenstamm disponiert Corona-bedingt weiterhin abwartend - Markt zeigt hohes Interesse an innovativer FSD-Batterietechnologie
16:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: Voltabox Customer Base Continues to be Cautious Because of the Coronavirus - Market Shows High Interest in Innovative FSD Battery Technology
16:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox-Kunden disponieren weiterhin zurückhaltend - Vorstand passt Prognose entsprechend an (deutsch)
16:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox-Kunden disponieren weiterhin zurückhaltend - Vorstand passt Prognose entsprechend an
01.12.20
Voltabox Aktie stürzt ab - News ein „Rohrkrepierer”?
01.12.20
DGAP-News: Voltabox gibt Markteinführung von innovativem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien bekannt - Lizenzmodell ab Sommer 2021 (deutsch)
01.12.20
DGAP-News: Voltabox Announces Market Launch of Innovative Technical Concept for Li-Ion Batteries - Licensing Model from Summer 2021
01.12.20
DGAP-News: Voltabox gibt Markteinführung von innovativem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien bekannt - Lizenzmodell ab Sommer 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:46 Uhr
1.270
Voltabox AG - Börsengang 2017
03.12.20
70
Voltabox will 2020 wieder in die Gewinnzone zurückkehren
18.12.19
2
Voltabox: Anhebung der Netto-Leerverkaufsposition von Ennismore Fund Management - Aktiennews