Longtime American HealthTech Customer Cites Innovation and Growth Strategy for Expanded Partnership

As Priority Management expanded its portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Louisiana and Texas, they found themselves at a crossroads. While AHT was initially utilized in 10 of its locations, Priority Management wanted one integrated solution for all 21 locations and moved forward with evaluating a variety of healthcare IT vendors. Given the CPSI growth strategy and ongoing commitment to invest in the AHT solution, a decision was made to expand its partnership with AHT. As a result, Priority Management will be adding AHT’s Communication Center, Clinical Decision Support, Business Intelligence, and Document Import applications across all 21 of its facilities.

American HealthTech (AHT), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) solutions and related services for the post-acute care market, today announced that Priority Management has successfully implemented the AHT EHR solution in all 21 of its locations.

Dorrie Rambo, chief financial officer of Priority Management, noted that having one system and database made good business sense, and supported its commitment to streamlining processes while enhancing the patient and staff experience. “We have a history with AHT, but ultimately we chose the best system for our organization and our growth strategy,” said Rambo.

Along with the expanded partnership of utilizing AHT across all of its facilities, Steven Boulware, managing partner of Priority Management, stated, “Our team was very impressed with recent product innovations and advancements in functionality, especially those supporting workflow efficiencies and better communications between care teams and patients.”

“We continue to prove that our ongoing commitment to develop innovative solutions helps our clients work smarter and deliver patient care more efficiently,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “As a strategic component of Priority Management’s growth strategy, we look forward to helping them continue to improve patient care and efficiency in their operations.”

About American HealthTech

American HealthTech (AHT), a member of the CPSI family of companies, offers services and solutions created specifically for skilled nursing and senior living organizations. As a leading EHR provider to post-acute and senior living organizations of all sizes, the AHT solution delivers a seamless flow of information between care settings, resulting in better coordinated care and improved financial and clinical outcomes. For more information, visit www.healthtech.net.