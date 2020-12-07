 

New Jersey Resources Recognized as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

For the second consecutive year, New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek in recognition of its excellence and accomplishments in corporate social responsibility.

NJR was selected from a cross-industry pool of over 2,000 companies that were evaluated and ranked based on a detailed analysis of key performance indicators in three areas of corporate social responsibility: environmental, social and corporate governance.

“This is a great acknowledgement of our company’s commitment to sustainable practices for the environment, our employees and the communities we serve,” said Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “NJR continues to be a leader in reducing emissions, promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, and supporting communities through our corporate citizenship and volunteerism efforts. It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to these values.”

Environmental stewardship and sustainability have long been priorities for NJR. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, has been a leader in reducing emissions – making infrastructure upgrades and investments to build the most environmentally sound delivery system in the state, as measured by leaks per mile – as well as helping customers reduce their energy consumption through its energy-efficiency initiatives. NJR’s renewable energy subsidiary, Clean Energy Ventures, was one of the earliest investors in New Jersey’s solar market; and today, it is one of the largest, with over $1 billion invested in solar projects across all the state’s 21 counties.

To learn more about NJR’s leadership and commitment to sustainability, please visit www.njrsustainability.com.

America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 is a project of Newsweek in partnership with Statista. For more information on the rankings and methodology for selection, please visit www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project and The Sunlight Advantage. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

