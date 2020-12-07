 

Post Holdings Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details sustainability achievements, including accomplishments in the areas of water stewardship, effectively managing waste, sustainable packaging, responsible sourcing and community involvement. A special section on the company’s response to COVID-19, detailing additional employee safety measures and charitable support in the communities where Post operates, is also detailed.

“I am quite pleased to share Post’s inaugural report highlighting our commitment to ESG,” said Rob Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This report begins to highlight the large and small ways that Post companies contribute to the overall purpose of serving our stakeholders.”

To view or download the full report, visit the Corporate Responsibility section of the Post Holdings’ website: https://www.postholdings.com/about/corporate-responsibility/

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains and Malt-O-Meal bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dish, egg, cheese and sausage products through the Bob Evans, Simply Potatoes and Crystal Farms brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

