Post Holdings Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details sustainability achievements, including accomplishments in the areas of water stewardship, effectively managing waste, sustainable packaging, responsible sourcing and community involvement. A special section on the company’s response to COVID-19, detailing additional employee safety measures and charitable support in the communities where Post operates, is also detailed.



“I am quite pleased to share Post’s inaugural report highlighting our commitment to ESG,” said Rob Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This report begins to highlight the large and small ways that Post companies contribute to the overall purpose of serving our stakeholders.”