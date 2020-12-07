 

Sallie Mae and EVERFI Team Up to Offer New Digital Financial Literacy Curriculum to California High School Students

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 17:00  |  32   |   |   

Sallie Mae and EVERFI, an international social-impact education innovator, today announced a new strategic partnership to deliver a specialized financial literacy curriculum to California high schools. Sallie Mae’s Knowledge for College program is an interactive, unbiased, online course that will be made available to juniors and seniors throughout California at no cost to the students, schools, or taxpayers. The program will be delivered to students learning in a classroom or virtually, and is designed to reach them early in the college consideration process to increase knowledge on college access and how to effectively finance higher education.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005573/en/

The program includes five interactive modules to help students develop actionable strategies for responsibly financing their post-secondary education, as well as managing their finances for life. The curriculum covers everything from introductory topics like saving and budgeting to advanced topics like financial aid, student loans, and repaying loans responsibly.

“Financial literacy provides students with a strong foundation of knowledge and confidence in making informed decisions about the future,” said Jen O’Donald, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “That future includes planning and paying for higher education, which is one of the first major financial decisions for many students and families. We want families to make these decisions with eyes wide open and that means providing critical education and information early in the process through programs like Knowledge for College.”

The launch of Sallie Mae and EVERFI’s financial literacy curriculum is especially timely given recent research from Sallie Mae and Ipsos that found roughly eight in 10 families reported planning to pay for college is challenging. What’s more, while families overall feel that having a plan to pay for school is more likely to influence a child’s pursuit of higher education, less than half have a plan and only 51% of students have researched financial aid. Additionally, the majority of high school seniors delay completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) – potentially missing out on thousands of dollars in first-come, first served aid – and nearly a third skipped the FAFSA altogether.

Seite 1 von 2
SLM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sallie Mae and EVERFI Team Up to Offer New Digital Financial Literacy Curriculum to California High School Students Sallie Mae and EVERFI, an international social-impact education innovator, today announced a new strategic partnership to deliver a specialized financial literacy curriculum to California high schools. Sallie Mae’s Knowledge for College program is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Sallie Mae Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Certain Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series B
19.11.20
Sallie Mae Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock Series B and Common Stock
08.11.20
Statement From Sallie Mae CEO Jon Witter on Results of 2020 Presidential Election