Sallie Mae and EVERFI Team Up to Offer New Digital Financial Literacy Curriculum to California High School Students

Sallie Mae and EVERFI, an international social-impact education innovator, today announced a new strategic partnership to deliver a specialized financial literacy curriculum to California high schools. Sallie Mae’s Knowledge for College program is an interactive, unbiased, online course that will be made available to juniors and seniors throughout California at no cost to the students, schools, or taxpayers. The program will be delivered to students learning in a classroom or virtually, and is designed to reach them early in the college consideration process to increase knowledge on college access and how to effectively finance higher education.

The program includes five interactive modules to help students develop actionable strategies for responsibly financing their post-secondary education, as well as managing their finances for life. The curriculum covers everything from introductory topics like saving and budgeting to advanced topics like financial aid, student loans, and repaying loans responsibly.

“Financial literacy provides students with a strong foundation of knowledge and confidence in making informed decisions about the future,” said Jen O’Donald, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “That future includes planning and paying for higher education, which is one of the first major financial decisions for many students and families. We want families to make these decisions with eyes wide open and that means providing critical education and information early in the process through programs like Knowledge for College.”

The launch of Sallie Mae and EVERFI’s financial literacy curriculum is especially timely given recent research from Sallie Mae and Ipsos that found roughly eight in 10 families reported planning to pay for college is challenging. What’s more, while families overall feel that having a plan to pay for school is more likely to influence a child’s pursuit of higher education, less than half have a plan and only 51% of students have researched financial aid. Additionally, the majority of high school seniors delay completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) – potentially missing out on thousands of dollars in first-come, first served aid – and nearly a third skipped the FAFSA altogether.