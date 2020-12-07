 

DATA443 CONTINUES TO ACCELERATE GROWTH WITH NEW OFFICE IN DUBAI, SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATEGORY LEADING MASTER DISTRIBUTOR

Leverages Recent Client Wins, Capturing Significant Territory Coverage

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, today announced the expansion of its international presence with the opening of a new office in Dubai. The Dubai office will serve as Data443’s central hub for all business development and marketing efforts in the Middle East, Northern Africa and India regions.

The expanded presence in Dubai advances Data443’s commitment to customer excellence and helps address the increasing worldwide demand for data privacy and security solutions. Data443’s product offerings enable secure data to provide user-enabled, governance-enabled, up-to-date security for every data point, every time – both on premise and in the cloud. This announcement follows closely on the Company’s recent expansion of data center capabilities in the US due to rapid capacity consumption from its customers, and will continue to strengthen the Data443 portfolio of telecommunications, banking, government, and oil & gas company clients.

Jason Remillard, founder and CEO of Data443 commented, “We’re very excited to open our office in Dubai, one of the most glamorous, and progressive cities in the world, and the heart of a dynamic market. We recognize the Middle East, Northern Africa and India as ripe opportunities to expand our business and capabilities, and having direct relationships are critical to serving customers. Since we started Data443, we have always intended to pursue international growth. Our recent client wins in the Middle East proves that we can offer companies in this area the perfect mix of products and services to address their data security needs. We now have an even deeper understanding of the unique business and data security needs in this rapidly growing area of the world, and we plan on delivering excellent service and quality as we continue to expand.”

To further strengthen its position, Data443 has engaged Data Taag Technologies Middle East LLC as the Company’s master distributor for the Middle East, Africa, and India regions. Najaf Ali, data security veteran and CEO of Data Taag, will lead Data443’s entry into these markets just as he has with other global leaders such as RedHat, VMWare and Amazon AWS.

“Data443 has developed a great reputation for delivering market-leading data security products and services,” said Mr. Ali. “Data443 is quickly emerging as a sought-after vendor in the Middle East data security market, and the launch of their new office in Dubai will help us meet the growing demand for Data443 solutions in the region. I am honored to be part of the Data443 family and look forward to playing a major role in expanding the company’s business in the region and beyond.” 

