 

DGAP-Adhoc Coreo AG secures largest financing in the history of the company

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Financing
Coreo AG secures largest financing in the history of the company

07-Dec-2020 / 17:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coreo AG secures largest financing in the history of the company

- Loan of EUR 23 million

- 6.75% coupon p.a. / 5 years maturity

- Additional increase of equity by at least 5 million euros


Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 7 December 2020 - Coreo was granted a loan of 23 million euros by a well-known investor. This is the largest financing in the history of the company. The company will repay the outstanding bond with warrants at 10% interest with a volume of €15 million before the end of the current year. The remaining funds will be invested in the further expansion of the real estate portfolio.

Christian Angermayer and the alex schütz familienstiftung in their capacity as anchor shareholders will also secure the planned growth. This will be achieved, contrary to the original plan, by directly strengthening Coreo AG's equity by at least EUR 5 million via a capital increase. As a result of the measures, Coreo's equity ratio (36.6% as of June 30, 2020) will rise again with the implementation of the measure.

Marin Marinov, CEO of Coreo AG, has an optimistic view of the future: "With the successful conclusion of the negotiations, we have two reasons to be pleased and confident. On the one hand, with the funds from the loan and from our two anchor shareholders, we can now directly continue our successful development. On the other hand, our financing partner expressly wishes to enhance the existing commitment and to further grow with Coreo AG".

End of ADHOC

About Coreo AG
Coreo AG, which has its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential properties. Investments are made in real estate with considerable potential for appreciation thru refurbishment and repositioning, preferred in A and B macro locations. The goal is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yielding real estate portfolio through prudent development and the sale of non-strategic properties.




Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

07-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1153296

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1153296  07-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

