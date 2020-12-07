FOX News Channel Names Tom Lowell Executive Vice President and Managing Editor of News

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “From creating the top-rated morning news program America’s Newsroom in 2007 to leading newsgathering, Tom has made a formidable impact on FOX News throughout his 17 year tenure with the network. A skilled journalist and talented producer, we’re beyond confident that under his direction, the network’s daytime news programming will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

FOX News Channel (FNC) has appointed Tom Lowell Executive Vice President and Managing Editor of News, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. In this new position, Lowell will oversee all daytime news editorial and news resources, reporting into FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace who reports to Ms. Scott.

Lowell added, “It has been a great honor to work alongside the premier journalists at FOX News and I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the best daytime news teams in the business.”

Since joining the network in 2003, Lowell has launched three top-rated programs and held a variety of production roles. He began as a producer for FOX News Live and was later promoted to senior producer in 2005. In 2007, Lowell launched and assisted in the creation of America’s Newsroom (weekdays 9-11AM/ET) with then co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Megyn Kelly, where he became the executive producer in 2009.

One year later, he launched the afternoon program America Live with Megyn Kelly and executive produced the program for three years until launching The Kelly File in primetime in October 2013. Both programs were number one in their timeslot for the duration of their run. In 2016, he was named Vice President and Managing Editor of News, where he oversaw newsgathering for the network.

Prior to joining FNC, Lowell held executive producer positions at WFSB-TV (CBS) in Hartford, CT, WCVB-TV (ABC) in Boston, MA and FOX affiliate WSVN-TV in Miami, FL. He also served as news director at WSEE-TV (CBS) in Erie, PA where he began his career in 1992 as a news producer. He graduated from Emerson College with a B.A. in broadcast journalism.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

