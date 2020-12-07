 

FOX News Channel Names Tom Lowell Executive Vice President and Managing Editor of News

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 17:25  |  58   |   |   

FOX News Channel (FNC) has appointed Tom Lowell Executive Vice President and Managing Editor of News, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. In this new position, Lowell will oversee all daytime news editorial and news resources, reporting into FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace who reports to Ms. Scott.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “From creating the top-rated morning news program America’s Newsroom in 2007 to leading newsgathering, Tom has made a formidable impact on FOX News throughout his 17 year tenure with the network. A skilled journalist and talented producer, we’re beyond confident that under his direction, the network’s daytime news programming will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

Lowell added, “It has been a great honor to work alongside the premier journalists at FOX News and I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the best daytime news teams in the business.”

Since joining the network in 2003, Lowell has launched three top-rated programs and held a variety of production roles. He began as a producer for FOX News Live and was later promoted to senior producer in 2005. In 2007, Lowell launched and assisted in the creation of America’s Newsroom (weekdays 9-11AM/ET) with then co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Megyn Kelly, where he became the executive producer in 2009.

One year later, he launched the afternoon program America Live with Megyn Kelly and executive produced the program for three years until launching The Kelly File in primetime in October 2013. Both programs were number one in their timeslot for the duration of their run. In 2016, he was named Vice President and Managing Editor of News, where he oversaw newsgathering for the network.

Prior to joining FNC, Lowell held executive producer positions at WFSB-TV (CBS) in Hartford, CT, WCVB-TV (ABC) in Boston, MA and FOX affiliate WSVN-TV in Miami, FL. He also served as news director at WSEE-TV (CBS) in Erie, PA where he began his career in 1992 as a news producer. He graduated from Emerson College with a B.A. in broadcast journalism.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Seite 1 von 2
Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX News Channel Names Tom Lowell Executive Vice President and Managing Editor of News FOX News Channel (FNC) has appointed Tom Lowell Executive Vice President and Managing Editor of News, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. In this new position, Lowell will oversee all daytime news editorial and news resources, reporting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
FOX News Channel Delivers Highest-Rated November in Network History in Primetime Across Total Viewers and the Key 25-54 Demographic
23.11.20
FOX Nation to Present Its First Original Holiday Production Entitled “Christmas in the Rockies”
21.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 47/20
16.11.20
FOX News Digital Network Records Highest Month of Multiplatform Views in History