Altice Europe N.V. Notes Enterprise Chamber Proceedings Initiated by Lucerne

Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB) ("Altice Europe") announces that it has received a copy of a petition to the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeals (the "Enterprise Chamber") submitted by one of its shareholders, Lucerne. Altice Europe has already responded to Lucerne's criticism, emphasizing the transaction between Next Private and Altice Europe is in the interests of Altice Europe and its stakeholders and part of a proper decision-making process. Altice Europe refers to the letter sent to Lucerne as published on its website in response to Lucerne's letter dated 29 November 2020.

The petition of Lucerne asks for an inquiry into, primarily, the corporate governance of Altice Europe and the course of events with respect to the recommended public cash offer by Next Private B.V. for all issued and outstanding common shares A and common shares B of Altice Europe (the "Offer").

The Enterprise Chamber is requested, amongst others, to order the following provisional measures: to (i) appoint three independent non-executive directors to the board of Altice Europe to assess and supervise the process with respect to the Offer and (ii) principally, prohibit the back-end resolutions (Agenda item 2(b) and 2(c)) from being put to a vote at Altice Europe's extraordinary general meeting to be held on 7 January 2021 (the "EGM") or, alternatively, prohibit Mr. Patrick Drahi from voting his directly or indirectly held shares in Altice Europe in relation to these agenda items at the EGM. The Enterprise Chamber has determined that a court hearing will take place on 23 December 2020.

Altice Europe is confident in the outcome of these proceedings.

Regulated Information

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

About Altice Europe

Altice Europe (ATC & ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice Europe delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. Altice Europe is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice Europe innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice Europe delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

