 

Empire Pest Control Introduces Safe Pest Control Measures during COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 17:31  |  31   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected people and in more ways than one. Commercial and residential property owners have reported a higher incidence of pest infestation during lockdown.

To combat the public health dangers posed by pests and rodents during challenging times like these, Empire Pest Control has introduced safe pest control measures.

Empire Pest Control is a leading London-based pest removal company. And they are now offering pest control services with COVID precautions in place.

"The pandemic has made it more essential to get regular pest control services. Closed commercial establishments are at a higher risk. They have become hospitable breeding grounds for pests," said a spokesperson at Empire Pest Control.

As sources of food, mostly in the form of trash, have become sparse, rodents and other pests are looking for new sources of food. And homes have become an easy target.

A behavioural change has also been observed in pigeons, rats, and squirrels. They seem to have become a bit braver. This is because they are hungrier. Thus, they are venturing into even closely guarded and protected establishments.

Hotels and eateries that were closed are the worst hit. A considerable volume of stored food materials with little to no human intervention over a long period has offered a feast for pests.

The Government has listed pest control as an essential service. But people are apprehensive about calling experts.

"We make sure that we are prepared in the best way to prevent the spread of infection. We are taking all possible measures. We aim to minimise the risks for our staff as well as the clients that we serve." The company spokesperson added.

The technicians at Empire Pest control have undergone an internal COVID infection prevention training. This has been an important step in helping them resume operations with better safety.

Other than PPE kits, masks, and gloves to limit transmission, social distancing measures are also followed.

According to information shared by the management at Empire Pest Control -

The company experts follow all Government safety advisories.

Empire Pest Control is a team of trained and experienced experts for pest control. They have been offering cost-effective pest control services for several years now.

Those looking for COVID safe pest services can get in touch with the licensed experts at Empire Pest Control by calling them at +44 (0)203-633-2143.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empire Pest Control Introduces Safe Pest Control Measures during COVID-19 LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected people and in more ways than one. Commercial and residential property owners have reported a higher incidence of pest infestation during lockdown. To combat the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments