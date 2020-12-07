 

Immunovia Announces Investor Relations Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 17:40  |  30   |   |   

LUND Sweden, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") a near-commercial stage diagnostics company developing ground-breaking antibody-based multiplex microarray technology platform called IMMray for the early detection of cancer, announced today that Julie Silber, Senior Director of Investor Relations has stepped down from her position to pursue other opportunities effective November 30, 2020. CEO, Patrik Dahlen will assume the Investor Relations duties immediately.

"We appreciate the many contributions Julie made since joining the Immunovia team as Director of IR. We would like to thank Julie for her time at Immunovia," stated Patrik Dahlen, CEO of Immunovia.

For more information, please contact:
Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia
Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-announces-investor-relations-changes,c3250432

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3250432/1345224.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Silber jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immunovia Announces Investor Relations Changes LUND Sweden, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") a near-commercial stage diagnostics company developing ground-breaking antibody-based multiplex microarray technology platform called IMMray for the early detection of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:47 Uhr
Tagesausblick für 8.12.: DAX weiter lustlos. K+S, Covestro und Hapag Lloyd gefragt!
06:00 Uhr
Tesla, Biontech, Nel, VW – Grundstein für 2021 jetzt legen!
00:35 Uhr
Polimetalle in Ecuador!: Adventus Mining Unternehmensvorstellung - Polimetallproduktion ab 2024!
06.12.20
Aktien, Zinsen, Gold und Geld – was bringt 2021?
06.12.20
Die neue Biontech 2021 …
05.12.20
GOLD/SILBER: Ist der Boden drin?
05.12.20
Biontech, Tesla, Nel, VW – Grundstein für 2021 jetzt legen!
04.12.20
Wochenausblick: Anleger warten auf EZB-Paket. Gold, Euro und Öl im Fokus!
04.12.20
Marktüberblick: Platin-Rally setzt sich fort
04.12.20
Daimler, Biontech, Nel Asa, Zalando, Palantir – die 800%-Adventstrades

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:39 Uhr
150.348
Diskussion zum Thema Silber
07.09.20
2
Silberminenaktien: First Majestic, Endeavour und Sabina Gold and Silver
13.08.20
4
SILBER: Kommt jetzt das Einbruch Monster?
08.08.20
19
Im Silberrausch: Plus 49 Prozent in einem Monat – „Gold des kleinen Mannes“ wird knapp
25.07.20
30
goldinvest.de: Monarca Minerals – Heiße Wette im Silbersektor