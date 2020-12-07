Verimatrix , (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), today published the number of shares making up its capital and the number of voting rights as at November 30, 2020, in accordance with article 223-16 of the general rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

1 73,774 new shares were issued in November 2020, as the result of the exercise of stock options related to plans granted to some employees in December 2016 and December 2018.

2 Excluding treasury shares.

