Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 20.11.30 December 7th , 2020 Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital and the total number of voting rights(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General …



