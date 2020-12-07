 

Where Food Comes From, Inc. Announces Finalization of 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split Effective at the Start of Trading on December 7, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 17:36  |  31   |   |   

Company expects trading platforms to adjust their data throughout the day to reflect impact of reverse split

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced that its 1-for-4 reverse stock split has been completed effective at the opening of the stock market on December 7, 2020. The Company said a “D” will be added to the stock symbol “WFCF” to denote the reverse split. After 20 days the “D” will be removed and the symbol will revert to “WFCF.” The Company has been advised that stock quotation data may be incomplete for a period of time while trading platforms make the necessary adjustments throughout the day to reflect impact of the reverse split.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 13, 2019, WFCF stockholders approved a reverse stock split of not more than 1-for-4 as determined by the WFCF Board. The primary purpose of the reverse split is to raise the Company’s share price to a level that meets the initial listing standards of the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company has made application for a Nasdaq listing.

The reverse split will result in each stockholder owning one share of stock for every four shares of stock previously owned. Following the reverse split, and except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares that will be rounded up: 1) each stockholder will hold the same percentage of outstanding common stock as such stockholder held immediately prior to the reverse split; and 2) WFCF will have approximately 6,159,935 common shares outstanding compared to approximately 24,639,737 common shares outstanding immediately prior to the reverse split.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace; expectations that trading platforms will adjust their data to reflect impact of the reverse split; and prospects to achieve a Nasdaq listing are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Company Contacts:

John Saunders
Chief Executive Officer
303-895-3002

Jay Pfeiffer
Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.
303-880-9000


Where Food Comes From Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Where Food Comes From, Inc. Announces Finalization of 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split Effective at the Start of Trading on December 7, 2020 Company expects trading platforms to adjust their data throughout the day to reflect impact of reverse splitCASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
First Majestic Announces Inaugural Dividend Policy
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Where Food Comes From, Inc. Announces Formal Submission of Nasdaq Listing Application and Finalizes Corporate Adoption of 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split
24.11.20
Where Food Comes From, Inc. Announces 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split and Intention to List its Shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market