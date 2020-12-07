Where Food Comes From, Inc. Announces Finalization of 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split Effective at the Start of Trading on December 7, 2020

Company expects trading platforms to adjust their data throughout the day to reflect impact of reverse split

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced that its 1-for-4 reverse stock split has been completed effective at the opening of the stock market on December 7, 2020. The Company said a “D” will be added to the stock symbol “WFCF” to denote the reverse split. After 20 days the “D” will be removed and the symbol will revert to “WFCF.” The Company has been advised that stock quotation data may be incomplete for a period of time while trading platforms make the necessary adjustments throughout the day to reflect impact of the reverse split.



At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 13, 2019, WFCF stockholders approved a reverse stock split of not more than 1-for-4 as determined by the WFCF Board. The primary purpose of the reverse split is to raise the Company’s share price to a level that meets the initial listing standards of the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company has made application for a Nasdaq listing.