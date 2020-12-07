Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 30 November 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.12.2020, 18:00 | 85 | 0 |
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :
|Worldline SA
|Name and address of the Company :
|River Ouest
|80 Quai Voltaire
|95870 Bezons
|(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
|
Declaration date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|30/11/2020
|279 123 754
|Number of theoretical voting rights : 316,186,758
|279,123,754
|Number of effective voting rights** : 315,844,141
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights
Attachment
Worldline Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0