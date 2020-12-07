 

Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 30 November 2020

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company : River Ouest
  80 Quai Voltaire
  95870 Bezons
  (code ISIN FR 0011981968)



Declaration date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
30/11/2020 279 123 754 Number of theoretical voting rights : 316,186,758
279,123,754 Number of effective voting rights** : 315,844,141

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

 

