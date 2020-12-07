Traffic Data November 2020

Like in previous months, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Icelandair Group’s operations in November. Current travel restrictions at the Icelandic borders have heavily affected travel demand to and from Iceland. However, the Company’s freight services in November 2020 were comparable to November 2019.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers in November was around 7,000 decreasing by 97% from November 2019. The number of passengers both to and from Iceland was around 3,400. The number of via passengers in November was insignificant. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 32.4% compared to 78.6% in November 2019. The total capacity was 95% less than in November last year. On-time performance was 94% in November compared to 90% the year before.