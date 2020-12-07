 

Traffic Data November 2020

Like in previous months, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Icelandair Group’s operations in November. Current travel restrictions at the Icelandic borders have heavily affected travel demand to and from Iceland. However, the Company’s freight services in November 2020 were comparable to November 2019.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers in November was around 7,000 decreasing by 97% from November 2019. The number of passengers both to and from Iceland was around 3,400. The number of via passengers in November was insignificant. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 32.4% compared to 78.6% in November 2019. The total capacity was 95% less than in November last year. On-time performance was 94% in November compared to 90% the year before.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 6,000 in November, decreasing by 72% from the year before. The total capacity was down by 65%. The load factor was 57.1% compared with 71.9% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 73% year-on-year. Freight only decreased by 2% year-on-year, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS NOV 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 6,965 -97% 748,453 -82%
Load Factor 32.4% -46.3 ppt 67.9% -14.1 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 48.7 -95% 3,049.2 -81%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 15.8 -98% 2,071.6 -84%
Stage length (KM) 2,472 -19% 2,771 -11%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 94.0% 4.0 ppt 85.0% 11.0 ppt
         
DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS NOV 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 6,003 -72% 117,697 -56%
Load Factor 57.1% -14.8 ppt 66.3% -4.2 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 3.2 -65% 55.6 -59%
         
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS NOV 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter 608 -73% 13,342 -51%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10,971 -2% 104,483 -15%


Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


