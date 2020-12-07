 

Announcement | MCH Group | Capital increase

Not for dispatch, publication or distribution in the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia or in the member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA")

MCH Group Ltd. initiates the second tranche of the capital increases

The Extraordinary General Meeting of MCH Group Ltd. on 27 November 2020 approved, among other things, the implementation of capital increases for an amount of up to CHF 104.5 million in two tranches. In the first tranche, the share capital is being increased by a nominal amount of CHF 20 million through the issue of two million new shares with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 per share, at an issue price of CHF 15.00 per share. The subscription period for this first tranche expired on 4 December 2020.

In the second tranche, the company’s share capital is being increased by CHF 68,627,760 through the issue of 6,862,776 new registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 each, at an issue price of CHF 10.00 per share.

In this second tranche, the eligible holders of subscription rights can acquire new MCH shares at the conditions specified in the prospectus or the supplement to the prospectus. One subscription right is allocated for each MCH share held after the close of trading on 9 December 2020. Holders of seven subscription rights are entitled to acquire six new MCH shares at the issue price of CHF 10.00 per share. The subscription rights are transferable and will be traded on the stock exchange. Subscription rights that are not exercised within the subscription period expire without compensation and can no longer be exercised or taken into account.

The Canton of Basel-Stadt will exercise sufficient subscription rights in this second tranche to ensure that the public-sector entities retain more than 33 1/3 % of the shares. The remaining subscription rights of the public-sector entities that have a stake in the company will be transferred to Lupa Systems LLC, which will also be allocated the subscription rights not exercised by the private shareholders.

The subscription period for this second tranche runs from 10 December to 12:00 noon (CET) on 18 December 2020. The subscription rights will be traded from 10 to 16 December 2020. The first day of trading for the new shares is 22 December 2020.

The transaction is being accompanied by the Zürcher Kantonalbank as lead manager.


The prospectus and the supplement to the prospectus available as of 10 December 2020 can be requested during normal business hours from:

