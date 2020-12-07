WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International Certification of Vaccination

WISeKey Digital certificates inserted onto NanoSeal microprocessors can secure biometric passports, mobile phones or other NFC Secured ID cards to confirm the identity of the holder and the certification of the vaccine

Geneva – December 7, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company announced today that has develop a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that secures existing international certification of vaccination.

WISeKey has been actively helping the healthcare industry by providing cybersecurity and IoT technologies to fight against COVID-19. Recently WISeKey announced an agreement with the German health tech company Digital Diagnostics AG to digitally certify and encrypt the data originated by a new type of sensor device that can be used for immediate tests for the new SARS coronavirus. The digid cantisense SARS-CoV-2 test becomes a pocket-sized laboratory and can be used in four steps anywhere on site by general practitioners, paramedics, and nursing staff without much prior knowledge. The new digital diagnostic platform enables the rapid testing of millions of people and thus enables real-time monitoring of the spread of the disease within the population. By connecting the digital sensor to a secure database, new regional hotspots of the virus spread can be recognized in real time and immediately contained.

With the imminent deployment of COVID-19 vaccines the development and wide use of technologies able to protect these vaccines against counterfeiting becomes essential in the fight against the virus. In April of this year, Europol warned the public about the potential harm of offline and online scams offering counterfeited versions of the COVID-19 vaccine and the huge health, social and economic risks associated with disinformation shared by criminals to defraud individuals and companies. Europol’s November report emphasized that the distribution of substandard and counterfeit pharmaceutical products, including preventative COVID-19 vaccines remains a consistent pandemic-related criminal activity.