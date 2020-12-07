Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

In accordance with the General Meeting dated 19 May 2020 authorizing an ordinary share buyback program, Société Générale has bought its own shares in order to cover and honor free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees.

Issuer name: Société Générale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 30 November to 04 December 2020

Purchases performed by Société Générale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 30/11/2020 FR0000130809 122 500 17,0104 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 01/12/2020 FR0000130809 20 000 17,3355 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 02/12/2020 FR0000130809 70 000 17,6361 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 03/12/2020 FR0000130809 65 000 17,9035 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 04/12/2020 FR0000130809 61 000 18,2377 XPAR

Detailed presentation by transaction

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Corentin Henry_+33 1 58 98 01 75_ corentin.henry@socgen.com





