 

ArcelorMittal announces financial calendar for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 18:00  |  82   |   |   


7 December 2020, 18:00 CET

ArcelorMittal today announces its financial calendar for 2021.

Earnings results announcements:

  • 11 February 2021: Q4 and full year 2020
  • 6 May 2021: Q1 2021
  • 29 July 2021: Q2 and half year 2021
  • 4 November 2021: Q3 2021

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

  • 4 May 2021

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world’s five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


  		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations  
   
Europe +44 20 7543 1156
Americas +1 312 899 3985
Retail +44 20 7543 1156
SRI +44 20 7543 1156
Bonds/Credit +33 171 921 026
   
   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
 

E-mail: 		 

press@arcelormittal.com
Phone: +442076297988
   
   
ArcelorMittal Communications

  		 
Paul Weigh

  		+44 20 3214 2419

 

ArcelorMittal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal announces financial calendar for 2021 7 December 2020, 18:00 CET ArcelorMittal today announces its financial calendar for 2021. Earnings results announcements: 11 February 2021: Q4 and full year 20206 May 2021: Q1 202129 July 2021: Q2 and half year 20214 November 2021: Q3 2021 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
UBS belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
27.11.20
Société Générale SA shareholding notification
27.11.20
NORDLB stuft ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Kaufen'
25.11.20
Société Générale SA shareholding notification
20.11.20
Aktien Europa: Zum Wochenschluss wieder moderate Gewinne
13.11.20
MORGAN STANLEY belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Overweight'
12.11.20
Société Générale SA shareholding notification
09.11.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.08.20
2.907
ArcelorMittal