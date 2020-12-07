Jubilant Therapeutics announces Efficacy and Biomarker Data at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting for its Novel Dual LSD1-HDAC6 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Hematological Cancers

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced efficacy data from a study of JBI-802, its novel dual inhibitor of LSD1-HDAC6, in multiple acute myeloid leukemia (AML) models, and the identification of novel, undisclosed biomarkers that will aid in patient stratification. The data, presented today in a poster session at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Virtual Annual Meeting, demonstrate superior efficacy in select AML models as compared to single agent inhibitors, with a unique mechanism of action.

"We are highly encouraged to verify that both LSD1 and HDAC6 mechanisms are operational with JBI-802 and the dual inhibition shows a stronger and more potent effect than the standalone inhibitors. We are also excited about the potential biomarkers we have identified specifically for the dual inhibitor which will be highly valuable in identifying sensitive patient populations," said Syed Kazmi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Therapeutics. "We believe JBI-802 could one day serve as a powerful therapeutic agent for the treatment of specific cancers, including myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), select acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and solid tumor subsets."