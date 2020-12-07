 

ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 18:03  |  61   |   |   

CIRENCESTER, England, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, the world's largest independent supplier of fibre optic transceivers and high-speed cabling is expanding their European & India operations as a result of significant new business across UK, Germany, France, and India.  Their business has grown by over 100% year on year. Due to this success, they have just increased their manufacturing facilities to support growth projections of 200% and have recently taken on additional local staff. To keep pace with demand they are also planning to build on this expansion in 2021.

Jason Moate, EMEA Operations Director

Jason Moate, Operations Director from ProLabs said, "During this year we have seen a high demand for our products across all the countries we serve in Europe and also in India. Although there is a greater need for our products in the current environment with many people and organisations working remotely, we have also gained market share as customers increase their demand for high quality, short lead times, and lower costs."

For more information contact clive.burr@prolabs.com

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data centre and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358169/Jason_Moate.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic Solutions CIRENCESTER, England, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ProLabs, the world's largest independent supplier of fibre optic transceivers and high-speed cabling is expanding their European & India operations as a result of significant new business across UK, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
Plastic Antioxidants Market worth $2.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments