Verimatrix Wins Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Award

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its Multi-DRM solution was named winner of the DRM/Access Control Service Provider category in the 2020 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards. One of the most prestigious honors in the online video industry, the awards are selected by end users such as TV operators, content providers and app developers.

“Streaming Media takes the pulse of the online video industry a few ways every year, including research reports and our expert-filled conferences, but our Readers' Choice Awards give us the best insight into which products and services have found favor with the people who matter most – the technologists and engineers in the trenches,” said Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen, Streaming Media editor in chief and vice-president. “If you want to know who's leading the way from a technology standpoint, there's no better indicator than these awards. Congratulations to the winners and finalists, the companies that are leading the way with technical innovation and a passion for making streaming video the best it can be."