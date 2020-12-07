 

Sun Hydraulics Marks 50-Year Anniversary of Fluid Power Innovation with Koski Center Dedication

Sun Hydraulics (“Sun” or the “Company”) honored the legacy of the late Robert Koski, the founder of Sun, in a dedication ceremony today, marking the company’s first 50 years in business by naming its new engineering research and development facilities the “Robert E. Koski Center of Engineering Innovation.”

The newly named Koski Center will serve as the global headquarters of the company’s R&D efforts. It will provide expanded hydraulics and electro-hydraulics testing capabilities intended to serve the Company’s own product innovation and development efforts and support its global customers and sales channel partners testing the latest technologies and Sun solutions for their machines and equipment.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the event was attended by a small group of individuals, including Mr. Koski’s wife, Beverly Koski, his sons, Bob Koski and Tom Koski, and his daughter and long-time board member, Chris Koski. Also in attendance were senior leaders from Sun Hydraulics and its parent company, Helios Technologies.

Speeches by Beverly and Chris Koski, Helios’s CEO Josef Matosevic, CFO Tricia Fulton and board member Greg Yadley marked the small, socially distanced in-person event.

“I am touched by this gesture to honor my husband’s legacy,” said Beverly Koski. “He was a remarkable man and an inspirational leader who believed in the company and its products. But most important to him were the people, the ideas and the innovation that built such a strong company.”

Daughter and former board member, Chris Koski, echoed her mother’s sentiments. “My father was curious, inventive and always open to new ideas, and he valued his relationships with everyone at Sun Hydraulics. For those who knew and worked with him, he was a mentor who always challenged them to think for themselves and take ownership of their ideas and decisions.”

Josef Matosevic, President and CEO of Sun’s parent company Helios Technologies, spoke about Mr. Koski’s legacy. “We are here to recognize the accomplishments and contributions Mr. Koski made to this company, to the hydraulics industry and to the concepts of leadership.”

Mr. Matosevic continued, “He touched many lives along the way—mentoring and challenging those he worked with—and provided an environment that fostered the innovation he believed in so strongly.”

The event closed with the unveiling of the sign above the doors of the newly dedicated “Robert E. Koski Center of Engineering Innovation” in Sarasota, and the plaque commemorating his contributions in the lobby.

