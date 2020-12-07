Autolus Therapeutics presents additional data on AUTO3 in DLBCL during the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting

LONDON, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced new data highlighting progress on AUTO3, the company’s CD19 and CD22 dual targeting CAR T product candidate being investigated in the ALEXANDER study, a Phase 1/2 clinical study in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), during the American Society of Hematology (ASH) All-Virtual Annual Meeting, held between December 5-8, 2020.

As of the October 30, 2020 data cut-off date, 49 patients in the ALEXANDER study have been treated and were evaluable for safety. AUTO3 was observed to be well tolerated, with low rates of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity (NT). Across all 49 patients, there was only one case of Grade 3 CRS with primary infusion, and only three cases of NT were reported, with two being ≥ Grade 3. None of the patients achieving a complete response (CR) experienced any NT and all cases of NT were seen in a setting of disease progression and with confounding factors. No prophylactic measures of any kind have been used to manage patients in this study.

The majority of patients receiving AUTO3 in the outpatient setting did not require hospital admission. Those patients admitted were easily managed, with no patients requiring ICU care. Combined with the overall favorable safety data across the Phase 1 study, the profile of AUTO3 supports administration in an outpatient setting.

Across all dose levels, 43 patients were evaluable for efficacy, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 65% and a CR rate of 51%. Of the 29 evaluable patients receiving the recommended Phase 2 dose (a dose of ≥ 150 x 106 cells) and pre-conditioning with pembrolizumab at Day -1, the ORR was 66% and the CR rate was 55%. A subsequent analysis of these data suggested a superior response rate at higher dose levels, with 15 evaluable patients treated at 450 x 106 cells achieving an ORR of 87% and a CRR of 73%.