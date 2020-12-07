 

Declaration of number of voting rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 18:00  |  68   |   |   

Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
 L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights  

 
30/11/2020 428,634,035 Theoretical number of voting rights1: 586,800,033
       





1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights



Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


AIR France - KLM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Declaration of number of voting rights Declaration of number of voting rights Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by  L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules of the French market authority (AMF). DateNumber …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:40 Uhr
Ryanair kündigt harten Preiskampf in Europas Luftverkehr an
04.12.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Luftfahrtbranche im Aufwind - Analysten: Himmel klart sich auf
04.12.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt AIR FRANCE-KLM auf 'Sell'
01.12.20
UBS belässt AIR FRANCE-KLM auf 'Neutral'
30.11.20
MORGAN STANLEY belässt AIR FRANCE-KLM auf 'Underweight'
25.11.20
Air France-KLM: Starkes Kaufsignal - geht die Erholungsrallye weiter? Trading-Tipp
24.11.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Gute Daten und Trumps Einsicht treiben Kurse an
24.11.20
ROUNDUP/Verband: Fluggesellschaften drohen wegen Corona noch höhere Verluste
24.11.20
WDH/Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx 50 versucht sich an 3500 Punkten
24.11.20
Verband sagt Airlines für 2020 und 2021 noch höhere Verluste voraus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
205
Air France-KLM - 2012 einsteigen ?