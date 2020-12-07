 

DELTA DRONE - Drawdown of one tranche of ORNAN of €2M of nominal value

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 18:00  |  41   |   |   

Drawdown of one tranche of ORNAN of €2M of nominal value
                              

Dardilly, 7 December 2020 at 6PM

In accordance with the authority granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ meeting of Delta Drone (the “Company”) dated 24 April 2020 pursuant to its sixth resolution, the Board of Directors:

  • approved the principle of issuing 1 000 tranche warrants (the “Tranche Warrants”), giving access to 1 000 bonds redeemable in cash and/or new shares (the “ORNAN”) with share subscription warrants attached (the “Warrants”) upon exercise, to the investment fund YA II PN, LTD (the “Investor”), a fund managed by the US management company Yorkville Advisors, representing a financing of up to €10M of aggregate nominal value; and
  • empowered the Chairman and CEO to decide to launch this transaction, to approve its final terms and conditions, to issue the Tranche Warrants and to drawdown the tranches of ORNAN with Warrants attached.

Pursuant to the sub-delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2020, the CEO decided today to drawdown one tranche of ORNAN with Warrants attached.
The main characteristics of the Tranche Warrants, ORNAN and Warrants (the terms and conditions of which are available in detail on the Company’s website (www.deltadrone.com) under the « Investors » tab) have been presented in a press release dated 7 April 2020.
In accordance with the financing agreement entered into on 7 April 2020 with the Investor, one tranche of ORNAN with Warrants attached of €2M of nominal value has been drawdown today, corresponding to the issuance of 200 ORNAN with 60 000 000 Warrants attached.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.
Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168
Also listed on Euronext Growth the warrants “BSA Y” – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Contacts:

     
Jérôme Gacoin Louise caetano
+33 1 75 77 54 65 +33 1 55 02 15 13
jgacoin@aelium.fr l.caetano@open2europe.com

 

Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment


Delta Drone Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DELTA DRONE - Drawdown of one tranche of ORNAN of €2M of nominal value Drawdown of one tranche of ORNAN of €2M of nominal value                               Dardilly, 7 December 2020 at 6PM In accordance with the authority granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ meeting of Delta …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL Ltd Closure of Offer - Maximum Raised Following Excess Demand
25.11.20
CK*Trends: Drohnen – die unverzichtbaren Nutzflugzeuge unserer Zeit?
19.11.20
Delta Drone - Drawdown of one tranche of ORNAN of €1M of nominal value

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
38
Delta Drone ein Unternehmen mit Zukunft?!