DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL Ltd Closure of Offer - Maximum Raised Following Excess Demand

Further to recent announcements, Delta Drone International Limited (formerly ParaZero Limited) (Company) is pleased to advise that the offer under its prospectus dated 10 November 2020 (Prospectus) has now closed following strong support from both domestic and international investors.

The Company has raised the maximum amount under the offer of $5,000,000 (before costs) following demand in excess of 15% more than the maximum amount sought.

The Company will now proceed with completion of the offer and the proposed acquisition of 100% of the share capital in Delta Drone South Africa from Delta Drone SA, as well as the finalisation of the formal relisting process with ASX.

The Company wishes to advise that the indicative timetable set out in the Prospectus has been further updated as follows to reflect the offer having now closed:

UPDATED INDICATIVE TIMETABLE Offer Period Closes 7 December 2020 Issue of new shares 16 December 2020 Despatch of holding statements 17 December 2020 Qotation of Shares on ASX 22 December 2020

The above dates are indicative only and may change without notice.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Delta Drone International Limited.

About Delta Drone : The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.

Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168

Also listed on Euronext Growth the warrants “BSA Y” – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Contacts:

Jérôme Gacoin Louise caetano +33 1 75 77 54 65 +33 1 55 02 15 13 jgacoin@aelium.fr l.caeta no @open2europe.com







Sarah Ousahla

+33 1 55 02 15 31

s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment