The Investor Movement Index (IMX SM ) decreased to 5.41 in November, down 4.92 percent from its October score of 5.69. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets.

TD Ameritrade November 2020 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)

The reading for the four-week period ending November 30, 2020 ranks “Moderate Low” compared to historic averages.

“In November, markets climbed to historic highs and many of our clients took the opportunity to capitalize with strategic selling,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. ”Although the markets continued to rally, many of our clients appeared to use this as a time to take profits and reassess their market views as we head in to the last month of 2020.”

Equity markets posted strong gains during the November IMX period. Markets increased early in the period following the U.S. election, with the expectation that a divided government would likely result in modest measures on taxes and spending. All three indices reached all-time highs as news of the election results came in, with the Dow industrials surging about 1,500 points in one day to an intraday record. The markets took a brief pause as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 250,000 in the U.S., with hospitalizations reaching a record high. Unemployment claims also rose unexpectedly as the virus continued to limit the economic recovery. Positive news concerning COVID-19 vaccines pushed markets higher, with Pfizer and partner BioNTech reporting better-than-expected results of more than 90 percent effectiveness for its vaccine in a pivotal study, and, later in the month, Moderna sharing its own study results that its own experimental coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in protecting against the virus. With the resulting wave of optimism, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 30,000 for the first time ever.