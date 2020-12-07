 

GROUPE SEB Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 30.11.2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 18:22  |  55   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK)

  • Issuer

Corporate name

SEB S.A.

Registered office

112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France 

Stockmarket

Euronext Paris - A

ISIN

FR0000121709

  • Numbers of shares and voting rights
 

 

31 October 2020

30 November 2020

 

Shares in Euronext

50 307 064

50 307 064

 

Theoretical voting rights (1)

77 496 372

77 512 588

 

Effective voting rights

77 354 974

77 367 260

  1. Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
  • A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

SEB S.A.
 SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 50 307 064 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department  I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 | actionnaires@groupeseb.com -   www.groupeseb.com

SEB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GROUPE SEB Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 30.11.2020 Regulatory News: GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK) Issuer Corporate name SEB S.A. Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France  Stockmarket Euronext Paris - A ISIN FR0000121709 Numbers of shares and voting rights     31 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.20
2
Groupe SEB