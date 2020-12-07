China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - Unlike typical household supplies featuring wooden

Besides, the villages offer fruits picking, home cooking, family cinemas, gamerooms and even VR entertainment devices for tourists. The local government isdetermined to make rural tourism an experience beyond just rural lifestyle.Contrary to today's much tidy and well-ordered landscape, the area was fairlydifferent dozens of years ago. The roads were muddy and bumpy, and villagerswere not able to use family washrooms.In this video, Sweden host Miriam took her husband and son to the locale,staying and experiencing the modern lifestyle there for a few days.Video - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkq82pSqbEYLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpgContact: Li SiweiTel: +8610-68996566E-mail: lisiwei5125@gmail.comYouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkq82pSqbEYAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4784605OTS: China Matters