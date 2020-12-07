 

China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.12.2020, 18:45  |  48   |   |   
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - Unlike typical household supplies featuring wooden
furniture and adobe stove in Chinese villages in the past, Xiaowupu, or "little
five villages" in northern China's Tianjin brings in Ikea style to its hostels
to attract tourists.

This rural area consisting of five villages is located in Beichen district and
selected for a modern tourism project in the port city. In these villages,
modern hostels featuring Ikea-style furniture and decorations have been built to
accommodate tourists, especially young and foreign guests.

Besides, the villages offer fruits picking, home cooking, family cinemas, game
rooms and even VR entertainment devices for tourists. The local government is
determined to make rural tourism an experience beyond just rural lifestyle.

Contrary to today's much tidy and well-ordered landscape, the area was fairly
different dozens of years ago. The roads were muddy and bumpy, and villagers
were not able to use family washrooms.

In this video, Sweden host Miriam took her husband and son to the locale,
staying and experiencing the modern lifestyle there for a few days.

Video - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkq82pSqbEY

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

Contact: Li Siwei
Tel: +8610-68996566
E-mail: lisiwei5125@gmail.com
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkq82pSqbEY

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4784605
OTS: China Matters


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China Unlike typical household supplies featuring wooden furniture and adobe stove in Chinese villages in the past, Xiaowupu, or "little five villages" in northern China's Tianjin brings in Ikea style to its hostels to attract tourists. This rural …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zusatzbeitrag: Die Hälfte der Krankenkassen-Versicherten ist in Sorge
BISON erreicht 1 Milliarde Euro Handelsvolumen im Jahr 2020
Indiens erste und einzige einzugsbereite YOO-Villensiedlung jetzt nur noch einen 40-minütigen ...
The Royal Mint schickt eine Münze ins All, um 'Starman' David Bowie zu ehren
KONSTANT Gruppe steigt in die E-Mobilität ein
Klimaneutral bis 2040: Coca-Cola unterstreicht Nachhaltigkeitsziele mit europaweitem Commitment (FOTO)
Private Krankenversicherung: Die Zukunft ist digital
Johnson & Johnson Vision veröffentlicht eine Studie über die Auswirkungen von ...
Steuererklärung: Vieles neu ab 2021 (FOTO)
E.ON beauftragt PSI mit der Lieferung erweiterter Redispatch-2.0-Module / PSIsaso/DSO erfüllt ...
Titel
Juwelier CHRIST lässt über eine viertel Millionen Träume wahr werden (FOTO)
TUI AG: Zusätzliches Finanz-Programm vereinbart unter Beteiligung der Aktionäre, der Banken und ...
Will.i.am, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Mario Götze und weitere Prominente investieren in die Sanity ...
VW-Dieselgate 2.0: "Report Mainz" berichtet über weitere Manipulationen beim EA288 (FOTO)
Klein, mittelständisch - und zukunftssicher / Das Rückgrat der deutschen Wirtschaft auf ...
Nasenspray statt Nasen-Mund-Maske
So wechseln Sie sicher in die Cloud: in fünf Schritten
TARGOBANK und ViveLaCar werden Partner (FOTO)
Kakao-Barometer 2020: Nur struktureller Wandel in der globalen Kakaolieferkette kann Armut beseitigen
UmweltBank erweitert Produktpalette um nachhaltigen Ratenkredit
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:32 Uhr
Skandal: Impftote sind schon eingeplant?!
19:30 Uhr
China Matters documents traditional and modern cultures of Tianjin
19:29 Uhr
GR Silver Mining meldet einen Konzentratgehalt von 15.147 g/t Silber nach Aufbereitung der Untertagegroßprobe aus dem Gebiet San Juan
19:27 Uhr
Firmen zahlen britischer Regierung halbe Milliarde Hilfsgeld zurück
19:27 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DEFAMA verkündet Ziele für 2021 und Langfristplanung (deutsch)
19:26 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DEFAMA verkündet Ziele für 2021 und Langfristplanung
19:26 Uhr
Ukrainische Uranminen mangels Finanzierung stillgelegt
19:26 Uhr
WHO gegen allgemeine Corona-Impfpflicht
19:25 Uhr
Britisches Unterhaus berät über umstrittenes Binnenmarktgesetz
19:25 Uhr
Verwaltungsrat: SR ohne Rundfunkbeitragsplus 'existenziell bedroht'