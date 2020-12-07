China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - Unlike typical household supplies featuring wooden
furniture and adobe stove in Chinese villages in the past, Xiaowupu, or "little
five villages" in northern China's Tianjin brings in Ikea style to its hostels
to attract tourists.
This rural area consisting of five villages is located in Beichen district and
selected for a modern tourism project in the port city. In these villages,
modern hostels featuring Ikea-style furniture and decorations have been built to
accommodate tourists, especially young and foreign guests.
Besides, the villages offer fruits picking, home cooking, family cinemas, game
rooms and even VR entertainment devices for tourists. The local government is
determined to make rural tourism an experience beyond just rural lifestyle.
Contrary to today's much tidy and well-ordered landscape, the area was fairly
different dozens of years ago. The roads were muddy and bumpy, and villagers
were not able to use family washrooms.
In this video, Sweden host Miriam took her husband and son to the locale,
staying and experiencing the modern lifestyle there for a few days.
Video - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkq82pSqbEY
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg
Contact: Li Siwei
Tel: +8610-68996566
E-mail: lisiwei5125@gmail.com
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkq82pSqbEY
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4784605
OTS: China Matters
