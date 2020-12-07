Plateau Energy Metals Announces Issuance of Shares in Connection with Services Agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) reports that is issuing 52,006 common shares pursuant to the shares for services agreement with Foxrock Investment Ltd. (an arm’s length party), previously approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, for services provided during the three months ended November 30, 2020.



The shares are being issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption contained in section 2.24 of National Instrument (“NI”) 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions, and are not subject to trading restrictions pursuant to the provisions of NI 45-102, Resale of Securities since the criteria contained in NI 45-102 2.6(3) are met.