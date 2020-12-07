DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results Forecast

CompuGroup Medical expects revenues of € 1 billion in 2021 and invests in growth acceleration



07-Dec-2020 / 18:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







For the financial year 2021 very strong revenue growth of around 20 % is expected (compared to around 12 % guidance midpoint for 2020). This includes the two significant acquisitions in 2020, the acquisition of parts of the German and Spanish hospital information systems from



Adjusted EBITDA for the financial year 2021 is expected to remain at a similar level as in 2020. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin in a range of 20 to 23 % (compared to around 25 % guidance midpoint for 2020). The reduction in operating margin is attributable to planned additional investments in new technologies and distribution to realize numerous growth opportunities arising for CGM from the fast progressing digitization of the healthcare system. The Managing Directors and the Administrative Board want to use these opportunities to enable strong organic growth and an attractive EBITDA margin also in the years following 2021. As planned, the full guidance for the financial year 2021 will be published in the standard format on February 4, 2021.



CompuGroup Medical also confirms the guidance for the financial year 2020 which was raised in August. For the current year 2020, CompuGroup Medical is still expecting a revenue increase to a range of € 820 million to € 860 million and an adjusted EBITDA between € 205 million and € 220 million.



Explanations of the alternative financial ratios used (Alternative Performance Measures (APM)) can be found on the website of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in the annual report of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA on pages 28 and 44 under https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht.en.jsp.



