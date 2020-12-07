 

DGAP-News CompuGroup Medical expects revenues of EUR 1 billion in 2021 and invests in growth acceleration

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
CompuGroup Medical expects revenues of EUR 1 billion in 2021 and invests in growth acceleration

07.12.2020 / 18:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • CompuGroup Medical is planning for an approximately 20 % increase in revenue for 2021
  • Moderate adjusted EBITDA development expected for 2021
  • Organic growth is being accelerated
  • Significant increase in investment in new technologies and distribution capabilities to benefit from the rapidly growing trend towards digitization in the healthcare sector
  • Confirmation of 2020 guidance which had been raised in August


Koblenz. Today, CompuGroup Medical Management SE's Administrative Board resolved the budget plans for the financial year 2021. The Joint Committee of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA will discuss this on December 14, 2020.

For the financial year 2021 very strong revenue growth of around 20 % is expected. This includes the two significant acquisitions in 2020, the acquisition of parts of the German and Spanish hospital information systems from Cerner, which was closed in July 2020, as well as the acquisition of US eMDs, Inc., which was announced on November 23, 2020. Effects for the Hospital Information Systems segment will occur mostly in Germany, and for the Ambulatory Information Systems business segment in the USA, with the US transaction still being subject to regulatory approvals. The strong revenue growth will also be driven by significantly higher organic growth of more than +5 % in the 2021 fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the financial year 2021 is expected to remain at a similar level as in 2020. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin in a range of 20 to 23 %. The reduction in operating margin is attributable to planned additional investments in new technologies and distribution to realize numerous growth opportunities arising for CGM from the fast progressing digitization of the healthcare system. The Managing Directors and the Administrative Board want to use these opportunities to enable strong organic growth and an attractive EBITDA margin also in the years following. As planned, the full guidance for the financial year 2021 will be published in the standard format on February 4, 2021.

