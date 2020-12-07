 

Salem Media Group, Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it will present at two virtual investor conferences. On December 10, 2020, the Company will present at the Singular Research Best of the Uncovered 15th Annual Conference and on December 14, 2020, the Company will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event. The presentations will be available on the investor relations portion of the company’s website www.salemmedia.com prior to the company’s presentations.

ABOUT LD MICRO/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ​ldmicro.com​.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., ​a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, ​Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit ​srax.com ​and ​mysequire.com​.

ABOUT SINGULAR RESEARCH:

Singular Research aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, trusted, single-sources research on small-to-micro cap companies to the small-to-medium sized Hedge Fund manager. Singular Research provides quarterly updates for 40 to 70 companies and makes recommendations.

Singular strives to achieve goals by finding under or overvalued securities. Singular’s goal is to provide initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 40 micro to small cap companies. In most cases, Singular analysts research companies that are not covered by any other firms.

Singular provides honest advice. Independent analysts have no financial interest in the stocks covered. Analysts are compensated based on the accuracy of their research calls not through trading commissions or potential deal flow.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

