Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Participate in Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will participate in a Fireside Chat and host virtual investor meetings at the Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium Tuesday, December 8 and Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8 at 10:40 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available and may be accessed via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

A copy of the slides to be used in the meetings will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 8 and may be accessed under the Investors tab on the partnership’s website.