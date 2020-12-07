 

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Participate in Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 18:49  |  17   |   |   

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will participate in a Fireside Chat and host virtual investor meetings at the Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium Tuesday, December 8 and Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8 at 10:40 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available and may be accessed via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

A copy of the slides to be used in the meetings will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 8 and may be accessed under the Investors tab on the partnership’s website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

