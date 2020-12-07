7 December 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

Seabird Exploration Plc (The Company) announces today that Mr Rolf Jacobsen has stepped down as member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Jacobsen served as director of the company from 9 January 2020. The Company thanks Mr Jacobsen for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

