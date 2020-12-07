 

GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 18:50  |  40   |   |   

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, December 7, 2020

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights1 Net total number of voting rights2
November 30, 2020 37,078,357 37,078,357 37,075,730

Investor Relations Contact                                                                               
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
                                  



1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares


Attachment


Disclaimer

