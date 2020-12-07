HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA closes the second quarter better than expected according to preliminary data and raises the forecast for the full year

HELLA closes the second quarter better than expected according to preliminary data and raises the forecast for the full year

HELLA closes the second quarter better than expected according to preliminary data and raises the forecast for the full year

- Currency- and portfolio-adjusted group sales in the second quarter grow, compared to the previous fiscal year, by 4.4 percent to around EUR 1.8 billion (first half of fiscal year 2020/2021: increase by -2.7 percent to around EUR 3.2 billion)

- Positive market development and strict cost management leads to increase of adjusted EBIT margin to 12.1 percent in the second quarter (first half of fiscal year 2020/2021: 8.7 percent)

- In view of the business development to date, despite high market uncertainties in the second half of the year, the forecast for the full fiscal year 2020/2021 will be raised

- Continuation of the program to strengthen competitiveness in the long term is still absolutely necessary, due to reduced market volumes in the medium term and increasingly intense competition

Lippstadt, 7 December 2020. In the second quarter (1 September to 30 November 2020), the global automotive supplier HELLA developed better than expected at the beginning of the fiscal year. Based on preliminary data, compared to the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, the currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales increased by 4.4 percent to around EUR 1.8 billion (previous year: EUR 1.7 billion). As a result of the faster market recovery and the consistent cost management approach of HELLA, the adjusted EBIT margin increased to 12.1 percent in the same period (previous year: 8.3 percent). Hence, the positive business development from the first quarter continues. Based on preliminary data for the first half of the fiscal year, sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects amount to around EUR 3.2 billion (previous year: EUR 3.2 billion), and the adjusted EBIT margin amounts to 8.7 percent (previous year: 7.8 percent).