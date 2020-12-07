McAfee to Participate in UBS Global TMT Virtual Investor Conference

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference. Presentation details:

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Time: 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time

The presentation will be available via live webcast and archived on McAfee’s investor relations website at https://ir.mcafee.com.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

