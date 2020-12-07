 

China Matters documents traditional and modern cultures of Tianjin

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.12.2020, 19:30  |  75   |   |   
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - When comes to a Chinese city that resembles Boston,
quite a few netizens would name Tianjin, a city blending modern vibe with
traditional heritage.

Ranked the third largest urban land area after Beijing and Shanghai, Tianjin
created a uniquely compatible urban style, Chinese and Western, ancient and
modern, making the best use of its 600 years' history and coastal location.

With the business and merchants came vendors and their food stalls, nurturing a
vibrant street food culture.

Because of northern China's arid environment, Tianjin's street food is heavy on
wheat-based carbs, most notably buns and pancakes. Dishes like jianbing, a
Chinese breakfast crepe, and steamed pork buns, which are now world-famous, came
from this city.

Apart from food, the old city is also home to diverse folk customs, such as
Xiangsheng, or comic cross talk. It is usually presented through a dialogue
between two performers, or, much less often, a solo monologue or, even less
frequently, a multi-person dialogue. The comic language, rich in puns and
allusions, is delivered in a rapid, bantering style. Crosstalk is one of China's
foremost and most popular performing arts.

Another landscape features its large collections of Western architecture that
has been well preserved through years. This adds to its similarity with Boston,
reconciling different cultural presentations into one.

Forced to open to foreign trade in 1860, Tianjin was under agreements between
the Qing-dynasty government in China and foreign powers. Its Wudadao (Five Great
Avenues) Tourist Area used to be the British concession more than a century ago.
The area now accommodates over 2,000 buildings with a wide variety of
architectural styles from Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

In this video, Russian host Sabina will lead you through an experience of
Tianjin, including food, traditional arts and tourist sites. The video was
filmed and produced by China Matters.

Contact: Cheng Yao

Tel:008610-68996566
E-mail:chengyao@cnmatters.com
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1G7VoHwNJs

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4784632
OTS: China Matters


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China Matters documents traditional and modern cultures of Tianjin When comes to a Chinese city that resembles Boston, quite a few netizens would name Tianjin, a city blending modern vibe with traditional heritage. Ranked the third largest urban land area after Beijing and Shanghai, Tianjin created a uniquely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zusatzbeitrag: Die Hälfte der Krankenkassen-Versicherten ist in Sorge
BISON erreicht 1 Milliarde Euro Handelsvolumen im Jahr 2020
The Royal Mint schickt eine Münze ins All, um 'Starman' David Bowie zu ehren
KONSTANT Gruppe steigt in die E-Mobilität ein
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization / Investment Remains High at Over EUR 120 million
Klimaneutral bis 2040: Coca-Cola unterstreicht Nachhaltigkeitsziele mit europaweitem Commitment (FOTO)
Private Krankenversicherung: Die Zukunft ist digital
Johnson & Johnson Vision veröffentlicht eine Studie über die Auswirkungen von ...
15 GB geschenkt: ALDI TALK feiert 15. Geburtstag (FOTO)
Steuererklärung: Vieles neu ab 2021 (FOTO)
Titel
Juwelier CHRIST lässt über eine viertel Millionen Träume wahr werden (FOTO)
TUI AG: Zusätzliches Finanz-Programm vereinbart unter Beteiligung der Aktionäre, der Banken und ...
Will.i.am, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Mario Götze und weitere Prominente investieren in die Sanity ...
Klein, mittelständisch - und zukunftssicher / Das Rückgrat der deutschen Wirtschaft auf ...
VW-Dieselgate 2.0: "Report Mainz" berichtet über weitere Manipulationen beim EA288 (FOTO)
Nasenspray statt Nasen-Mund-Maske
So wechseln Sie sicher in die Cloud: in fünf Schritten
TARGOBANK und ViveLaCar werden Partner (FOTO)
Kakao-Barometer 2020: Nur struktureller Wandel in der globalen Kakaolieferkette kann Armut beseitigen
UmweltBank erweitert Produktpalette um nachhaltigen Ratenkredit
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:00 Uhr
Essential Utilities to Announce 2021 Guidance on January 11th
20:55 Uhr
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces Third Quarter Results for OptimumBank (the “Bank”)
20:50 Uhr
Werner Driver Ivan Hernandez Wins 2020 Driving for Excellence Award
20:48 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2/Finale in Brüssel: Johnson will es beim Brexit selber richten
20:46 Uhr
Ministerin in Rom positiv auf Corona getestet - Kollegen in Isolation
20:45 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Hella auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 50 Euro
20:42 Uhr
Perma-Pipe International Holdings Announces $5.7 Million in Contracts Awarded in Saudi Arabia
20:38 Uhr
LyondellBasell und SUEZ erhöhen ihre Kunststoffrecyclingkapazitäten
20:37 Uhr
Limbach Holdings to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference
20:35 Uhr
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security Enforcer Platform