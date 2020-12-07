China Matters documents traditional and modern cultures of Tianjin

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - When comes to a Chinese city that resembles Boston,

quite a few netizens would name Tianjin, a city blending modern vibe with

traditional heritage.



Ranked the third largest urban land area after Beijing and Shanghai, Tianjin

created a uniquely compatible urban style, Chinese and Western, ancient and

modern, making the best use of its 600 years' history and coastal location.





With the business and merchants came vendors and their food stalls, nurturing avibrant street food culture.Because of northern China's arid environment, Tianjin's street food is heavy onwheat-based carbs, most notably buns and pancakes. Dishes like jianbing, aChinese breakfast crepe, and steamed pork buns, which are now world-famous, camefrom this city.Apart from food, the old city is also home to diverse folk customs, such asXiangsheng, or comic cross talk. It is usually presented through a dialoguebetween two performers, or, much less often, a solo monologue or, even lessfrequently, a multi-person dialogue. The comic language, rich in puns andallusions, is delivered in a rapid, bantering style. Crosstalk is one of China'sforemost and most popular performing arts.Another landscape features its large collections of Western architecture thathas been well preserved through years. This adds to its similarity with Boston,reconciling different cultural presentations into one.Forced to open to foreign trade in 1860, Tianjin was under agreements betweenthe Qing-dynasty government in China and foreign powers. Its Wudadao (Five GreatAvenues) Tourist Area used to be the British concession more than a century ago.The area now accommodates over 2,000 buildings with a wide variety ofarchitectural styles from Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.In this video, Russian host Sabina will lead you through an experience ofTianjin, including food, traditional arts and tourist sites. The video wasfilmed and produced by China Matters.