China Matters documents traditional and modern cultures of Tianjin
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.12.2020, 19:30 | 75 | 0 |
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - When comes to a Chinese city that resembles Boston,
quite a few netizens would name Tianjin, a city blending modern vibe with
traditional heritage.
Ranked the third largest urban land area after Beijing and Shanghai, Tianjin
created a uniquely compatible urban style, Chinese and Western, ancient and
modern, making the best use of its 600 years' history and coastal location.
quite a few netizens would name Tianjin, a city blending modern vibe with
traditional heritage.
Ranked the third largest urban land area after Beijing and Shanghai, Tianjin
created a uniquely compatible urban style, Chinese and Western, ancient and
modern, making the best use of its 600 years' history and coastal location.
With the business and merchants came vendors and their food stalls, nurturing a
vibrant street food culture.
Because of northern China's arid environment, Tianjin's street food is heavy on
wheat-based carbs, most notably buns and pancakes. Dishes like jianbing, a
Chinese breakfast crepe, and steamed pork buns, which are now world-famous, came
from this city.
Apart from food, the old city is also home to diverse folk customs, such as
Xiangsheng, or comic cross talk. It is usually presented through a dialogue
between two performers, or, much less often, a solo monologue or, even less
frequently, a multi-person dialogue. The comic language, rich in puns and
allusions, is delivered in a rapid, bantering style. Crosstalk is one of China's
foremost and most popular performing arts.
Another landscape features its large collections of Western architecture that
has been well preserved through years. This adds to its similarity with Boston,
reconciling different cultural presentations into one.
Forced to open to foreign trade in 1860, Tianjin was under agreements between
the Qing-dynasty government in China and foreign powers. Its Wudadao (Five Great
Avenues) Tourist Area used to be the British concession more than a century ago.
The area now accommodates over 2,000 buildings with a wide variety of
architectural styles from Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.
In this video, Russian host Sabina will lead you through an experience of
Tianjin, including food, traditional arts and tourist sites. The video was
filmed and produced by China Matters.
Contact: Cheng Yao
Tel:008610-68996566
E-mail:chengyao@cnmatters.com
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1G7VoHwNJs
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4784632
OTS: China Matters
vibrant street food culture.
Because of northern China's arid environment, Tianjin's street food is heavy on
wheat-based carbs, most notably buns and pancakes. Dishes like jianbing, a
Chinese breakfast crepe, and steamed pork buns, which are now world-famous, came
from this city.
Apart from food, the old city is also home to diverse folk customs, such as
Xiangsheng, or comic cross talk. It is usually presented through a dialogue
between two performers, or, much less often, a solo monologue or, even less
frequently, a multi-person dialogue. The comic language, rich in puns and
allusions, is delivered in a rapid, bantering style. Crosstalk is one of China's
foremost and most popular performing arts.
Another landscape features its large collections of Western architecture that
has been well preserved through years. This adds to its similarity with Boston,
reconciling different cultural presentations into one.
Forced to open to foreign trade in 1860, Tianjin was under agreements between
the Qing-dynasty government in China and foreign powers. Its Wudadao (Five Great
Avenues) Tourist Area used to be the British concession more than a century ago.
The area now accommodates over 2,000 buildings with a wide variety of
architectural styles from Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.
In this video, Russian host Sabina will lead you through an experience of
Tianjin, including food, traditional arts and tourist sites. The video was
filmed and produced by China Matters.
Contact: Cheng Yao
Tel:008610-68996566
E-mail:chengyao@cnmatters.com
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1G7VoHwNJs
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4784632
OTS: China Matters
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0