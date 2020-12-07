 

American Equity to Present at Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Virtual Conference

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs), today announced that Anant Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer and Ted Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 9 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access a webcast of this discussion on American Equity’s website at www.american-equity.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made during this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties discussed in detail in American Equity’s most recent SEC filings.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

2020 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

