American Equity to Present at Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Virtual Conference

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs), today announced that Anant Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer and Ted Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 9 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access a webcast of this discussion on American Equity’s website at www.american-equity.com.