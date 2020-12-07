Lewis & Clark Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program

Purchases under the Program will be made on the open market or in block trades through broker-dealers or market makers selected by the Company’s management and in compliance with applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Program will be implemented over a period of twelve months beginning as of the date of this announcement.

Lewis & Clark Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: LWCL) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) authorized the repurchase of up to 110,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under this share repurchase program (the “Program”).

The Company has no obligation to repurchase shares and the timing, actual number, and value of shares to be repurchased is subject to management’s discretion and will depend on the Company’s stock price, its capital position, and other market conditions. The Company may, at the sole discretion of the Board, extend or terminate the Program at any time while it is in effect.

About Lewis & Clark Bancorp

Headquartered in Oregon City, Oregon, Lewis & Clark Bancorp is the holding company for Lewis & Clark Bank, a state-chartered full-service commercial bank. Partnering with people and businesses throughout Oregon and SW Washington, the Bank believes that being an integral part of the community it serves, helps promote both growth and success.

For more information about Lewis & Clark Bank, visit www.lewisandclarkbank.com.

