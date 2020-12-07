 

DR. RUBIN'S ANXIETY PILL MADE OF CANNABIS TO HIT THE MARKET NEXT WEEK

Thousand Oaks, CA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBDual Biotechnology Corp., a subsidiary of THC Farmaceuticals, Inc (OTC PINK: CBDG) developer of a unique line of premium CBD based oral health products, today announced that it had completed the research and development of a groundbreaking new CBD based dental anxiety formulation that will be available next week for purchase on CBDUAL'S website and participating dental offices.

Research shows that cannabidiol (CBD) can help ameliorate severe medical symptoms from multiple sclerosis, cancer, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, anxiety, and depression.

CBD products have been of interest in treating both socially and physically-based anxiety disorders. The FDA approved the use of cannabidiol in treating epilepsy. A recent clinical trial has shown that CBD can effectively reduce anxiety.

The Permanente Journal published a study reporting that 79% of participants experienced a reduction in anxiety after ingesting cannabinoids. Hence, these preliminary results on CBD's positive effects have caused mental health advocates to consider CBDs for their anti-anxiety properties.

Even though the way CBD works to treat anxiety isn't fully understood, it hasn't stopped millions of people in need of symptom relief from using CBDs. It is reported in a 2019 Gallup Poll that 14% of Americans use CBD.

Research indicates that the prevalence of dental anxiety in the US is about 10-20 percent of patients visiting dental offices. Regression analysis revealed several factors associated with dental anxiety, the most significant of which are: unfavorable attitude towards and fear that dentists will cause pain. Dentists are aware of these and other factors when assessing dental anxiety in their patient populations. They are looking for alternative ways to reduce dental anxiety during visits.

The American Dental Association (ADA) names fear and dental anxiety as one of the reasons people avoid proper dental care. Also, 1 in 5 adults experience anxiety due to the health condition of their mouth and teeth, 22% of patients are afraid of dentists. This is a severe problem since the health of one's mouth is paramount to the general; overall, the physical and mental health of each individual.

There are currently over 200,000 practicing dentists in the United States. Each dentist is seeing approximately 3500 patient/visits per year. The Company conservatively estimates the potential market size for its CBD dental anxiety products could to be $70,000,000 per year.

