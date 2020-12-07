One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouGov research: One third of respondents - and one quarter of those over 55 - said that they did not understand the retirement finance options available to them well

Financial advisors (53%), Superannuation funds (50%) or government websites (41%) are the places most people would expect to get advice

However, these sources do not appear to live up to expectations. When asked where they had received the most useful advice, 29% of 55+ respondents said financial advisors and only 16% mentioned their superannuation fund

Smart Retire guides users through retirement, giving them the confidence to make informed decisions through a simple pot solution

New research commissioned by global retirement technology provider, Smart, carried out by YouGov, has found that an astounding 34% of Australians aged 55+ (38% aged 45-55) have never received any advice on retirement. The research also found that two thirds (66%) of respondents consider online tools important when planning for their retirement, with 30% feeling that following the covid pandemic, managing retirement finances online was more important than before.

The news comes as Smart, which now manages almost AUS $2.7bn of assets, launches Smart Retire ( www.smartretire.com.au ), an innovative product that gives people flexibility to plan and manage retirement savings in a personalised way. Flexibility in retirement is increasingly important as one third of savers expect to continue to work part time during retirement and will need the opportunity to flex their income as necessary.

Will Wynne, Group Managing Director, Smart, said:

"Retirement is complex and we know people need help if they are to make the most of their savings. That's why we've invested tens of thousands of hours conducting research, testing and developing our new Smart Retire technology solution which gives people flexibility and control, while guiding them through important decisions to ensure they are using their money in the right way. Importantly our approach, which helps people navigate their retirement options, bridges the advice gap while empowering people to make the most of their retirement savings."