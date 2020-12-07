DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Miscellaneous African Energy Chamber: Turning Blind Eye to Human Rights Violations, Corruption Hurts Africans Today and Tomorrow and the Oil and Gas Industry 07.12.2020 / 20:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By NJ Ayuk, Executive Chair, African Energy Chamber

Nigeria has been attracting the world's attention in recent months for all the wrong reasons.

Nigerians have taken to the streets to protest police brutality after social media users spread accounts of an unarmed youth being shot and killed by a police officer with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protests quickly grew, from their epicenter in Lagos, into a nationwide plea to end government corruption and widespread human rights abuses.

Violent police responses have only worsened the situation: At least 69 people have died across the country since protests began in October.

Calls to #EndSARS on Twitter and other social media streams are emboldening more and more citizens to demand government action. As Ayo Sogunro, a prominent Nigerian author and human rights lawyer put it, "People want some kind of systemic reform that would not just address police brutality in the present, but would also ensure that it is possible in the future."

Police brutality is not new, and SARS has been involved in countless other examples of human rights violations - but in the past, no one was held accountable for such incidents. Today, thanks to technology and social media, the problem cannot be ignored any longer. President Muhammadu Buhari has responded with promises to dissolve the special forces, and the world will be watching to see if he follows through.

Unfortunately, the violence on the streets of Nigeria only represents one example of human rights violations taking place across Africa, from mass displacements to abductions to terrorist attacks. At the same time, government failures to address these atrocities - along with systemic corruption in many countries at the local and national levels - impact millions of Africans.