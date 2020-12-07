Rocket Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Clinical Data from its Fanconi Anemia and Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I Programs at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

“We are highly pleased with the data presented at ASH demonstrating ongoing evidence of efficacy and durability using ‘Process B’ in both FA and LAD-I as we move towards potential registration,” said Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Rocket. “Follow-up data from the Phase 1 and 2 trials for FA continue to support RP-L102 as a potential hematologic treatment option in the absence of cytotoxic conditioning. In five of the seven patients treated as of October 2020, there was evidence of engraftment. In addition, stabilization of peripheral blood counts in two of the three patients with at least 12-month follow-up, which declined substantially in these patients prior to gene therapy, suggests a halt in bone marrow failure progression. We look forward to reporting longer-term follow-up on these patients in the first half of 2021.”

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today presents updated interim data from its Fanconi Anemia (FA) and Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) programs at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The data are highlighted in two oral presentations.

Dr. Shah continued, “Additionally, we continue to see encouraging evidence of efficacy for RP-L201 for the treatment of LAD-I. Patients have shown sustained CD18 expression of 23% to 40%, far exceeding the 4-10% threshold associated with survival into adulthood. These data, on top of our exciting results from our lentiviral program for PKD, show our steady progress across three of our five gene therapy programs. We are proud of this progress and are committed to advancing our investigational gene therapies through development for patients and families facing these devastating disorders.”

Key findings and details for each presentation are highlighted below. To access the presentations at the conclusion of the oral presentation, please visit: https://www.rocketpharma.com/ash-presentations/

Gene Therapy for Fanconi Anemia, Complementation Group A: Updated Results from Ongoing Global Clinical Studies of RP-L102

The data presented in the oral presentation are from seven of the nine patients treated as of the cutoff date of October 2020 in both the U.S. Phase 1 and global Phase 2 studies of RP-L102 for FA. Seven patients had follow-up data of at least 2-months, and three of the seven patients had been followed for 12-months or longer. Key highlights from the presentation include: