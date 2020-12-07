 

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Clinical Data from its Fanconi Anemia and Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I Programs at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 20:30  |  30   |   |   

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today presents updated interim data from its Fanconi Anemia (FA) and Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) programs at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The data are highlighted in two oral presentations.

“We are highly pleased with the data presented at ASH demonstrating ongoing evidence of efficacy and durability using ‘Process B’ in both FA and LAD-I as we move towards potential registration,” said Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Rocket. “Follow-up data from the Phase 1 and 2 trials for FA continue to support RP-L102 as a potential hematologic treatment option in the absence of cytotoxic conditioning. In five of the seven patients treated as of October 2020, there was evidence of engraftment. In addition, stabilization of peripheral blood counts in two of the three patients with at least 12-month follow-up, which declined substantially in these patients prior to gene therapy, suggests a halt in bone marrow failure progression. We look forward to reporting longer-term follow-up on these patients in the first half of 2021.”

Dr. Shah continued, “Additionally, we continue to see encouraging evidence of efficacy for RP-L201 for the treatment of LAD-I. Patients have shown sustained CD18 expression of 23% to 40%, far exceeding the 4-10% threshold associated with survival into adulthood. These data, on top of our exciting results from our lentiviral program for PKD, show our steady progress across three of our five gene therapy programs. We are proud of this progress and are committed to advancing our investigational gene therapies through development for patients and families facing these devastating disorders.”

Key findings and details for each presentation are highlighted below. To access the presentations at the conclusion of the oral presentation, please visit: https://www.rocketpharma.com/ash-presentations/

Gene Therapy for Fanconi Anemia, Complementation Group A: Updated Results from Ongoing Global Clinical Studies of RP-L102
 The data presented in the oral presentation are from seven of the nine patients treated as of the cutoff date of October 2020 in both the U.S. Phase 1 and global Phase 2 studies of RP-L102 for FA. Seven patients had follow-up data of at least 2-months, and three of the seven patients had been followed for 12-months or longer. Key highlights from the presentation include:

Seite 1 von 6
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Clinical Data from its Fanconi Anemia and Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I Programs at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today presents updated interim data from its Fanconi Anemia (FA) and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 for the Treatment of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
02.12.20
Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Hold Webcast for Investors Highlighting Data Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
24.11.20
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
13.11.20
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Receives Funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine for Phase 1 Clinical Trial of RP-L401 for Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis